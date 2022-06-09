Rowdysheeter Attacks Bigg Boss Winner VJ Sunny on Movie Sets in Hyderabad

Bigg Boss 5 winner VJ sunny has won a million hearts with his stint on the TV reality show—Bigg boss.

After winning the Bigg Boss title, offers came flooding VJ Sunny. The actor has his hands full with work. VJ Sunny has even signed a few movies and also started shooting for a few movies.

In the same regard, while he was shooting for the movie ATM in Hasthinapuram of Hyderabad, a rowdy barged into the sets and created a ruckus. Not just that, he even tried to harm VJ Sunny.

The production crew noticed that and immediately sent off VJ Sunny in his vehicle. The crew also informed the police about the incident. The police, who arrived at the scene, arrested the rowdy sheeter.

Also Read: Top 5 Bigg Boss Nonstop Contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6