Rowdy Boys OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Young actor Ashish Reddy is on cloud nine as his recent film Rowdy Boys which was released in theatres on January 14, 2022 is doing well at the box office. The film met with mixed reviews from fans and the public.

The film is produced by Dil Raju and Ashish is the nephew of the producer. Yesterday, the film makers held a success meet in Hyderabad. Dil Raju stated that the film would be having a digital release anytime soon. The film will have a digital release only after 50 days of its theatrical run.

The film's digital rights have been bagged by Zee5. Ashish's Rowdy Boys is expected to be available on Zee5 by the middle of February.

The film is directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti. Anupama Parameshwaran is the love interest of Ashish in the film.

