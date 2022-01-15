Rowdy Boys First Day Collections: Ashish-Anupama's Chemistry Sets Box Office on Fire

Rowdy Boys, featuring young actor Ashish Reddy, the nephew of Tollywood producer Dil Raju has become the talk of the town. The movie marks Ashish's big screen debut film. He has made the audience fall in love with his impressive acting. Anupama Parameswaran is seen as the leading lady opposite Ashish.

The on-screen chemistry between Ashish and Anupama is also most talked about on social media. The positive word of mouth is luring the audience to theatres in large numbers.

Talking about Rowdy Boys First Day collections, Ashish's Rowdy Boys has managed to earn Rs 3.8 cr on its opening day at the box office. The premieres show in a few locations of USA were cancelled due to content delay. With festive holiday and a weekend, Rowdy Boys is expected to mint huge bucks at the box office by the end of its theatrical run.

Rowdy Boys is helmed by Harsha.