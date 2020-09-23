A Rough And Tough Mahesh Babu In His Next!

Mahesh has decided to not back to Srimanthudu type goody goody boy characters for few more films. He changed his slightly awkward and held back acting style for Sarileru Neekevvaru film with a more open and active performance.

For Sarkaru Vaari Paata he has decided to change that as well. From a long time, his fans did not see him attempt a massy rough ang tough character.

He will appear in such a role in Sarkaaru Vaari Paata film. Director Parasuram when worked with Puri Jagannath on the film, Pokiri, as part of the director's team, loved the character and performance of Mahesh.

So, he created a character similar to it but in his own style rather not following Puri Jagannath's characterisation. Mahesh liked the way, Parasuram narrated the story and designed his character, say sources.

Movie will be a dream come true experience for fans who have been waiting for Mahesh to take up such roles again, claim sources. Movie shoot will start from December, most probably. Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels production houses producing the film along with GMB Entertainments.