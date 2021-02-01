Robot Plagiarism: NBW Against Kollywood Director Shankar For No Show At Court

Kollywood director Shankar has landed himself in trouble. A magistrate court in Chennai has issued a NBW (Non bailable Warrant) against the Tamil filmmkaer for failing to make a court appearance despite repeated summons. This is in relation to a copyright violation case. It may be recalled that a Tamil wrirter Aarur Tamilnadan had claimed that Shankar's movie Enthiran (Robot in Telugu) was a straight life from his story Jugiba.

The case was filed in the Madras High court way back in the year 2010. The writer said that the story of Jugiba was published in Iniya udayam in 1996 and eventually became a novel titled Tik Tik Deepika in the year 2007. A case under IPC Section 420 (cheating) and other sections pertaining to copyright Act was filed.

The Kollywood director upon getting the legal notice had sought the intervention of the court to dismiss the case against him. But the court rejected his plea prompting the director to approach t he Supreme Court which also dismissed Shankar's petition.

Now, on his failure to appear before the court, a Non Bailable Warrant has been issued against Shankar. He has been asked to appear before the court on February 19.