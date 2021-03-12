Sandalwood Challenging Star Darshan is on cloud nine after the stupendous success of his latest release Roberrt. The entire town in Karnataka and Telugu states is talking about the film. It is evident that movie buffs have thoroughly enjoyed the film as they have given it a thumbs up to the movie. Darshan fans are raving about the actor on social media. His performance in Roberrt is top class and holds a mass appeal, say fans.

The Darshan movie has set the cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres. It is worth mentioning here that the film is faring well at the box ticket window with most theatres showing the movie running housefull.

The movie has created all time industry record with whopping collections on day 1 itself. Have a look...

Well Done!!!! #Roberrt team Created All Time Industry Record!! Kannada 17.24 Cr AP/TG - 3.12 Cr Expected 100Cr Gross By EOW 👍 pic.twitter.com/6lWYy3VkeW — Box Office (@BoxOffice31) March 12, 2021

Speaking about latest collections, Darshan's Roberrt is believed to have earned approximately Rs 10 crores on its second day at the box offcice. The total movie collections of Roberrt in two sums up to Rs 40 crore plus. The exact figures are yet to be known. Roberrt is however, inching closer to joining the Rs 50 cr club and it might reach the milestone by end of this weekend. But here's news for the fans of Challenging Star Darshan, the movie has already joined the 100 crore club even before its release. We mean in terms of pre-release business like distribution rights, satellite rights and OTT rights, Roberrt has already racked up a whopping 100 crores. Now the film's box office collections too look promising. You may know by now that the OTT streaming rights of Roberrt have been purchased by Amazon Prime Video. The film is set to be released on Amazon sometime in April after the end of its theatrical run. Roberrt is helmed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under Umapathy films banner. The film stars Darshan Thoogudeepa in the lead role with Asha bhat playing the female lead. Devaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Vinay Prabhakar and Ravi Kishan and seen in prominent roles in the movie. Stay tuned for Darshan's Roberrt box office updates