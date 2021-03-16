Roberrt, Jathi Ratnalu and The Priest Top Grossers Of The Week, Check Collections

Ever since the government granted permission to open theatres with 50 per cent occupancy. Several filmmakers across industries have reserved their slot to release their films. Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay's movie Master was the first to hit screens after lockdown, soon after the theatres opened up. The movie did exceptionally well despite 50pc seat occupancy. And then the unexpected happened, after representations from Kollywood, Tollywood and Sandalwood producers and distributors, the government gave its nod to 100pc seat occupancy much to the relief of filmmakers.

In a span of two months, many movies were released in theatres in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Few movies even turned out to be huge money-spinners at the box office. Films becoming hits in post pandemic era is no mean feat considering the fact that the fear of second wave of coronavirus persists.

Last week, a slew of films were released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. But, only three films are doing fantastic business at the ticket window. If you are wondering, what are the movies. Then, here we go—Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratanlu (Telugu), Darshan's Roberrt (Kannada) and The Preist (Malayalam). These three films have been declared as the biggest hits of this year in their respective film industries.

Here's a look at highest grossing Films in March 2021 so far

Telugu Jathi Ratnalu - ₹33CRs+

Kannada Roberrt - ₹59.8CRs

Malayalam ThePriest - ₹14.73CRs