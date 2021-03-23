Roberrt Day 12 Collections: Darshan Film Highest Grosser in Karnataka Box Office

Challenging star Darshan is in a celebratory mood as his latest offering Roberrt is going steady at the box office. The film has successfully entered into the second week and running to jam-packed theatres in a few regions especially night shows, as per sources. The film has earned positive reviews from fans and audiences alike.

Roberrt has become the highest grosser of this year at the Karnataka box office. Darshan fans are happy with the result of the film and they are raving about the film on social media. The film has set the cash registers ringing at the box office ever since it opened in theatres.

Talking about the latest collections, Roberrt has managed to earn Rs 0.55 on its twelfth day at the box office. The film's total India Nett collections stands at Rs 54.75 cr. The film's gross collections sums upto Rs 63.37 cr. Take a look at Roberrt Karnataka Collections from day 1 to till date:

Roberrt Karnataka Collections (Gross)

Day1: ₹16.0 Cr

Day2: ₹9.7 Cr

Day3: ₹10.5 Cr

Day4: ₹11.8 Cr

Day5: ₹3.05 Cr

Day6: ₹2.55 Cr

Day7: ₹2.30 Cr

Day8: ₹1.65 Cr

Day9: ₹1.20 Cr

Day10: ₹1.87 Cr

Day11: ₹2.75 Cr

Total: ₹63.37 Cr

In the meantime, Darshan is currently busy reading scripts and several directors are making a beeline to work with him after the smashing success of Roberrt. He will be next seen in Veera Madakari Nayaka, a period flick.