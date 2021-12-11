RJ Kajal Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Akkineni Nagarjuna is back to the Bigg Boss house to entertain viewers with his charming skills. On the other hand, Nagarjuna is also prepared for the final week's elimination round in the house.

Except for SRC, the remaining five contestants have been nominated for this week's eviction.

We have heard from our sources that RJ Kajal has been eliminated from the show. RJ Kajal failed reach to the top five as she did not garner enough votes from the viewers. We are waiting for a confirmation from the Makers' end.

It is worth mentioning here that VJ Sunny is the second confirmed finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Yes, he is the first saved contestant of this week. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss updates.