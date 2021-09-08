Ritu Varma on Shiva Nirvana, Tuck Jagadish and Nani's Choice of Movies

Gorgeous actress Ritu Varma a few films old in the Telugu film industry. But, she has earned a lion's share of the fan following in terms of Telugu movie buffs, thanks to her stellar performance in 'Pelli Chopulu' starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film did astounding business at the box office. After a long gap, Ritu Varma is returning to the silver to entertain all of us with her upcoming film, 'Tuck Jagadish'.

As part of movie promotions, Ritu Varma shared a few things about her upcoming movie with Natural Star Nani, Tiuck Jagadish. In an exclusive interview with Sakshi Post, Ritu Varma stated, "For the first time, I'm going to be seen in a commercial film. I play a village girl in the film. My character is about a VRO."

Tuck Jagadish OTT Release

Talking about OTT release of the movie, Ritu says, I am one of those who want to fight for what's right. Actually, Tuck Jagadish is a film fit for proper theatrical experience, Watching the film on the big screen feels different altogether and cannot be measured against anything. On the filmmaker's decision on digital release of the film, Ritu says, I feel producers took the right call to release the film in OTT as it would reach a wider audience in a short period of time. I will definitely miss watching the film on the big screen. But I think OTT has revolutionized the film industry because during the lockdown it was only our source of entertainment. I'm not entirely disappointed with the OTT release, she says.

On why she didn't sign any project after Pelli Chopulu, Ritu Varma says, I always look for substance in movie scripts. I want to enhance the story value through my performance. I'm a director's actor, I didn't meet any village people for the prep work. director Shiva Nirvana has helped me with the execution. The entire film is set in the village 'Devipuram'.

When Nani Talks, I want to Listen

She further adds, "It's the second time I'm working with Nani. During the time of 'Yevade Subramanyam', I didn't have much time to talk to him because it was a limited role. Now, I have essayed a full fledged role and got enough time to interact with him. It's really a learning experience. I like to listen when Nani talks, I got to know him more as a person during Tuck Jagadish. Nani is a very supportive and encouraging person. Why I admire him so much is Nani is a self-made actor. He always tries to offer something in his movies for the audience. I like him as an actor and love his choice of his films. Tuck Jagadish will be a realistic film, it's a mix of emotions and comedy.

I Will Reach Wider Audience With Tuck Jagadish

There are a few scenes between me and Nani that are really cute and they have come out well. Post Tuck Jagadish, I will be able to reach a particular section of the audience that I never did before. You all know for sure that Shiva Nirvana always does emotional films, he doesn't like to do old dramatic films. Every character in the film is going to stand out. When I watched Ninnu Kori and Majili, I so wanted to work with Shiva Nirvana. Finally, I made it with Tuck Jagadish, she says.

What Next for Ritu Varma after Tuck Jagadish

Next up, Ritu Varma has Varudu Kavaalenu. The film is likely to be hit the screens in October. She also has a few other films in the pipeline. She wants to start her own production company, but not anytime soon. Hope, Ritu Varma fulfills her desire to turn a producer.

Sakshi Post wishes her the best in all her future endeavours.

By: Sarah Justin