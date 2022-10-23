Rishab Shetty, Hombale Films Break Silence On PM Modi Watching Kantara

Kantara, an action thriller film written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and financed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The film stars Rishab Shetty as a Kambala champion, who comes to loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda acted in the supporting roles. The movie is doing well at the box office and broke many records.

The movie was made on a budget of around Rs 15 core. The Kannada version of the movie entered Rs. 100 crore club on October 15. The Hindi version of Kantara was released on October 14 and it got about Rs 1.27 crore on its opening day.

Now, rumours are doing the rounds that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s team has approached Hombale Films to organise a special premiere show for him. According to TOI, Rishab Shetty said that he don't have any idea about it and sources say that Homable Films termed the news as fake.

