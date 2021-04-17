RIPVivek: Tollywood, Kollywood Celebs Pay Tribute To Tamil Comedian

Tamil comedian Vivek breathed his last in Chennai at 4.35 am on Saturday. The 59-year-old actor died due to cardiac arrest. The sudden death of Vivek has shocked his fans and the film industry. Tollywood and Kollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to express their shock. Condolence messages are pouring in for the departed soul.

According to doctors, Vivek had 100% blockage in the LAD (left anterior descending artery) vessel which led to a massive cardiac arrest. On Friday, the hospital as well as Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said at a press meet that the cause of the cardiac arrest was unlikely to be due to the COVID-19 vaccine that Vivek had taken on Thursday.

Vivek had acted in more than 220 films. He was introduced to cinema by top director K Balachander. Earlier, he acted in small roles and later emerged as a top comedian.

Here are the tweets made by Tollywood and Kollywood celebs.

Actors @Suriya_offl , #Jyotika and @Karthi_Offl are paying their last respects to Late Actor Vivek now at his home..#RIPVivek — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 17, 2021

Really not able to digest that the legend is no more, the man who made us laugh, educated us with social facts through his comedies, advised us to make our planet green is not with us today.

RIP Padmashri @Actor_Vivek 😢#RIPVivek

