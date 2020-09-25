RIP SPB: 'End Of An Era' Tributes Pour In For SP Balasubrahmanyam

Sep 25, 2020, 13:42 IST
Popular and revered singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday afternoon in Chennai. The 74-year-old Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, was admitted on August 5, at the MGM Healthcare in Chennai after he tested positive for COVID-19. On September 7, he had tested negative but conntinued to stay on ventilator.

“His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical,” Assistant Director (Medical Services), MGM Healthcare, Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in a statement.

Tributes and condolences started pouring in as soon as the news broke. Have a look at the tweets:

