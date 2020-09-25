Popular and revered singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday afternoon in Chennai. The 74-year-old Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, was admitted on August 5, at the MGM Healthcare in Chennai after he tested positive for COVID-19. On September 7, he had tested negative but conntinued to stay on ventilator.

“His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical,” Assistant Director (Medical Services), MGM Healthcare, Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in a statement.

Tributes and condolences started pouring in as soon as the news broke. Have a look at the tweets:

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Mr S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. His songs touched millions of hearts in many languages. His voice will live on.#RIPSPB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2020

A legend no more. End of an era. A voice etched in our memory forever. That chuckle in every song...Enormous loss...Off to entertain the Gods...#RIPSPB @MuraliRamasamy4 @ThenandalFilms pic.twitter.com/gVu2crP9t4 — Hema Rukmani (@Hemarukmani1) September 25, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Legendary Playback Singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam Garu. The music industry has lost its gem. My prayers are with his family members.#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/uSDcumfIAS — Rajini Vidadala (@VidadalaRajini) September 25, 2020

Really sad to hear about the passing away of such a great yet simple person. He was my first sponsor! He sponsored our team Chennai Colts in the national team championship in 1983. One of the nicest persons I have met. His music gave us such joy #RIPSPB — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) September 25, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family🙏🏻#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/NytdM7YhBL — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2020

Heartbroken .. you will be missed sir .. thank you for all the music and memories #SPBalasubrahmanyam #RIPSPB — Arya (@arya_offl) September 25, 2020

The legendary #SPB is no more. Your magic voice will live forever. #ripspb pic.twitter.com/MO2E3DHIk6 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) September 25, 2020

The world has never seen anyone like you and will never see. Rip legendary singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir. You will live in our hearts forever. #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/W47el0zARI — Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) September 25, 2020

Someone so special can never be forgotten, may his soul rest in peace my deepest condolences to the family....#ripspb sir. — Ramya Krishnan (@meramyakrishnan) September 25, 2020

I have no words.. My heart bleeds.. Rest Well Uncle... Love you forever.. #ripspb pic.twitter.com/4ImNrQsOYm — KRISHH (@krishoffl) September 25, 2020

SPB sir.. I feel privileged to have shared this stage with you and to hear you sing for the rest of my life. Such a wonderful soul. You should have lived forever with us. Miss you. #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/yICRkqg3dw — Parvati (@paro_nair) September 25, 2020

Rest in peace sir. You will forever be the voice of eternal love... My condolences and prayers to the family and fans... 🙏🏻#RIPSPB #SPBalasubramaniam — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) September 25, 2020

Saddened at unfortunate demise of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The Padma Bhushan awardee has made lasting contribution to nation's rich musical legacy. His melodious voice will live on through his songs My condolences to his friends, family & fans. ॐ शांति#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/48y0iQw2V0 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 25, 2020