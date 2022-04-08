RGV's Maa Ishtam, Kathra, Dangerous Postponed Over Lesbian Controversy

By Shyamala Tulasi

Tollywood’s most controversial director Ram Gopal Varma’s movie Dangerous was supposed to release in theatres on April 08, 2022 (today). But the movie release has been postponed as many theatre operators are not ready to screen the movie. As per the makers of the movie, theatre owners are hesitant as the film revolves around Lesbian love.

Announcing the Postponement of his movie, RGV took to social media and clarified the perspectives of the actors in his movie. “I regret to inform that we are postponing the film KHATRA DANGEROUS due to the non-cooperation of many theatres due to its lesbian theme. We will proceed in all ways to fight this injustice and come at a later date,” a tweet read.

He stated in a video, “Some members of the LGBT + Community are a little confused with the way the film is looking in terms of the lead characters and maybe their make-out scenes or some kissing shots or whatever. But my point was Bollywood or Tollywood or any for that matter makes 100s of films with just a man and woman and some story revolving around them, which could be a crime, which could be a love story.“

There have been movies which show sympathy for the LGBTQ community earlier too. But nothing about their love or thoughts. Since the Supreme Court of India also passed a Bill that LGBTQ love is equal to those felt by others. I thought why not show it to the people and bring equality among people about The LGBT Love or community, added Ram Gopal Varma.

Since Indian society and people are still against homosexuality, experts say it would be very difficult for Varma’s movie to get screened in Theatres.