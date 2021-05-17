Piracy Alert: RGV's D Company Leaked on Movierulz, Telegram

Ram Gopal Varma's gangster drama movie, D company is breaking the records. Ashwat Kanth, Abhilash Chaudhary, Rocky Mahajan starrer D Company was released on OTT platform, Spark. The movie is getting mixed responses from the audience. D company is the biopic of the most wanted don, Dawood Ibrahim. The movie is about how a constable son has become an underworld mafia don. And the true incidents when mafia ruled the Mumbai city.



Now D company has become the latest victim to join the piracy movies list. The movie has been leaked for free download on some piracy websites. Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram, and other piracy websites leaked the entire movie for free HD download a few hours after its release. Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Telegram websites have been banned in India, but people are now creating a new domain and pirating the movies.

However, filmmakers are blocking the sites. If you come across any D company pirated copy, report to the anti-piracy cell.