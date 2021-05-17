RGV'S D Company Gets Lowest Rating on IMDB

Ram Gopal Varma's latest movie D company is getting a positive response from the audience. We can say that RGV is back to form and is ready to break the record again. D company is the biopic of the most wanted don, Dawood Ibrahim. Due to the COVID situation in the state, RGV cancelled the theatrical release of the movie and released it on the new OTT platform, Spark.

Talking about the storyline, the movie revolves around Dawood Ibrahim, the underworld mafia. The gang wars in Mumbai and the relation between the mafia and police. Now, the audience has given the film a rating of 4 out of 5, while IMDb has given it a rating of 7.1 out of 10. Netizens say that RGV has nailed the direction.

D company is directed by Ram Gopal Varma with Sandeep Bose, Abhilash Chaudhary, Pranay Dixit, Naina Ganguly in the lead.