RGV Zooming Into Bigg Boss House: Ram Gopal Varma Guest Entry This Weekend

Ram Gopal Varma has been working on as many projects as he can to make his OTT platform, a huge success. He is one of the controversial filmmaker in Tollywood. The entire country was facing the wrath of COVID-19 pandemic and he made a film with the title ‘Coronavirus’. Finally, the film opened in theatres receiving mixed reactions from several quarters. During movie promotion, RGV was asked to share his opinion on the controversial reality shows Bigg Boss.

He stated to a leading tabloid that he is ready to participate in the show with few conditions. He is ready to stay in the house if Bigg Boss makers send 15 female contestants and without any male contestants. He can stay in the house as many days as Bigg Boss makers want but no male contestant should be in the house. We are pretty sure, it won’t happen in any reality show. We have seen many seasons and celebrities come from different fields to be part of the show. Speculations are doing the rounds that Ram Gopal Varma is likely to come as a special guest for the pre-final weekend to enthrall the audience. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

According to the reliable sources, Monal, Harika and Ariyana are in the danger zone. So there’s no official report on who is going to evicted from the house. Grapevine suggests that Monal Gajjar might bid goodbye to the show. We will reveal the eliminated contestant by tonight's episode. So, don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.