RGV’s LADKI : Enter the Dragon Girl is first Hindi Trailer on Burj Khalifa

For the first time in the History of Hindi Cinema and the 11-year-old existence of the iconic Burj Khalifa, the Hindi film trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s ambitious film LADKI : Enter The Girl Dragon was showcased on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai Yesterday.

The man, Ram Gopal Varma himself graced this colourful event along with his cast and crew and made the night vivid.

Director Ram Gopal Varma tweeted "This is the most thrilling moment of my entire career to see the trailer of my most ambitious film Ladki trailer on the tallest screen in the world. I am in tears". The film Ladki in Hindi, Ammayi in Telugu and Dragon girl in China will have a massive theatrical elease on 10th December.

Artsee Media, Big People and Parijatha Movie Creations banners have produced it.

The film starring Pooja Bhalekar is already in the news after Ram Gopal Varma said it was a tribute to Bruce Lee and is also being released in China with Chinese subtitles. The film will release in around 30000 theatres in China alone, making it the largest release ever.