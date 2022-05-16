RGV Raises Doubt Over Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Weekend Collections

Director Ram Gopal Varma surely knows how to be in the news. RGV's tweets on any subject or issue will go viral in no time.

Now in the latest news, RGV is seen comparing the box office collections of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

RGV put out a tweet which goes as *First weekend collection* *Hindi* “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” starring Ranveer Singh is 11.75, “Sarkaru Vaari Paata” starring Mahesh Babu is 135 cr. Check out the tweet:

*First weekend collection* *Hindi* “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” starring Ranveer Singh is 11.75 “Sarkaru Vaari Paata” starring Mahesh Babu is 135 cr 😳😳😳 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 16, 2022

RGV is seen asking when Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar first week collection was pegged at Rs 11. 75 Crore, how come Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first-week collections were at Rs 135 crore.

The audience is not able to figure out what RGV's intention is by sharing the collection amounts and the comparison. Is he really wondering about the veracity of Sarkaru Vaari Paata collections or is he trying to tell us Bollywood films are not able to do the business like South films?

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuam is performing well at the box office.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Non Stop: Have Akhil Fans Given Up on Him?

