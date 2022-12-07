RGV Goes Crazy For Dangerous Movie's Promotions

Controversial director RGV surely knows how to be in the news. He is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Dangerous on December 9. During the ongoing promotions, RGV is seen catching the feet of former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Ashu Reddy.

She interviewed him about his movie. RGV shared it about Ashu Reddy with the audience via Instagram.

Here is what the interviewer wrote: "Brief talks with Ramu!!! Watch our wild interview 9:30PM ..!!! Going to be a wild one!! #ashureddy #rgv #interview (sic)."

