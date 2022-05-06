RGV Gives A New Name to Prashanth Neel For Making KGF

The man behind KGF's success is none other than Sandalwood director Prashanth Neel. He is just three films old in the industry, but earned a massive fan following, thanks to his KGF franchise.

Yash was the lead actor in both KGF 1 and 2. Both the films turned out to be profitable ventures at the box office. Several actors are lining up to work with Prashanth Neel, while filmmakers are waiting to collaborate with Yash to utilize his fame and name earned from KGF 2.

Yash and Prashanth Neel are the most wanted celebrities in the entertainment industry right now. Everyone is talking about them.

On May 4, it was Director's day, Director Ram Gopal Varma, who is also a director, surely knows what kind of art goes into the direction. On Directors day, Ram Gopal Varma gave KGF director Prashanth Neel a new name.

He took to his twitter handle and wrote "I wish a very UNHAPPY Directors day to @prashanth_neel for so royally FUCKKKKING every directors mind everywhere whether it’s in BOLLYWOOD, TOLLYWOOD,KOLLYWOOD and even in SANDALWOOD ..Sir Prashant Neel, U are the VEERAPPAN of indian cinema. Check out the tweet:

I wish a very UNHAPPY Directors day to @prashanth_neel for so royally FUCKKKKING every directors mind everywhere whether it’s in BOLLYWOOD, TOLLYWOOD,KOLLYWOOD and even in SANDALWOOD ..Sir Prashant Neel, U are the VEERAPPAN of indian cinema🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 4, 2022

Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 has crossed Rs 1000 cr at the worldwide box office. KGF 2 also earned Rs 100 cr club in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

