RGV Complains to KTR About Deadline to Play Loud Music In Hyderabad

Controversial director RGV's tweets will never miss the headlines. His tweets speaks volumes about his thoughts. The latest tweet posted by RGV has now created a sensation on social media.

In his recent social media post, Ram Gopal Varma is seeking an explanation from Telangana IT minister KTR over deadline for playing music in public.

He took to his Twitter and wrote, "Sir, #KCR @KTRTRS and @CPHydCity when we are all living in the same country called India ,why are only Hyderabadis being subjected to Taliban rule sir ? How come the NO music time is 1 AM everywhere else in the country and 10 pm in Hyderabad sir ? #HyderabadTaliban. Here's the tweet for you:

RGV is seen asking KTR why Hyderabadis have to be under the Taliban rule. Like you all, we are also eagerly waiting to see KTR's reaction to RGV's complaint. Not long ago, a person from Old City called the minister at an odd hour and enquired about the Briyani timings of Hyderabad.

Later, the government changed the timings of Briyani and it is now available till 12. Let's wait and see how KTR is going to react to RGV's complaint.