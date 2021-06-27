RGV Calls Revanth Reddy A Lion; Praises Sonia, Rahul's Decision

Ram Gopal Varma, Tollywood filmmaker never steps back to speak his mind. He shares his opinions through Twitter. He spoke on Congress party appointing Revanth Reddy as TPCC Chief. He took to his Twitter and said that finally Congress party has taken one super fantastic decision by making Revanth Reddy, the president. He called Revanth Reddy a lion and said that all the tigers will now be scared of the lion. He said that once again he got interested in Congress after their decision on Lion. He said that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi did a lovely thing. Here are the tweets made by Ram Gopal Varma.

ONCE AGAIN I GOT INTERESTED IN CONGRESS AFTER THEIR DECISION ON LION @revanth_anumula .. HEY @RahulGandhi YOU AND YOUR MOM DID A LOVELY THING 😘😘😘😍😍 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 26, 2021

Finally Congress Party took one SUPER FANTASTIC DECISION by making LION REVANTH RÊDDY the PRESIDENT ..ALL THE TIGERS WILL NOW BE SCARED OF THE LION @revanth_anumula — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 26, 2021

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed A Revanth Reddy as the new Telangana Pradesh Congress chief, replacing N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The five working presidents of Telangana PCC are Mohd Azharuddin, J Geetha Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, T Jagga Reddy and B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

The 10 senior vice presidents of the new PCC are Chandrashekhar Sambani, Damodhar Reddy, Ravi Mallu, Podem Veeraiah, Suresh Shetakar, Vem Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, Gopishetty Niranjan, Kumar Rao T and Javeed Ameer.