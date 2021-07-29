RGV Advises Sumanth Not To Get Married!

Is there any movie buff who doesn't know the controversial director Ram Gopal Varma? Obviously, the answer will be a big 'No'. He always makes the headlines but not for his movies. Most of the times, RGV is seen taking a jibe at celebrities and politicians.

For those who joined in late to the story, Akkineni Sumanth is all set to the knot for the second time with Pavithra. There are not many details about the bride. Sumanth is the only son of Surendra Yarlagadda and Satyavathi Akkineni and the eldest grandchild of the late Telugu legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The wedding invitation of Sumanth and Pavithra has gone viral.

Sumanth started his acting career playing the lead in Ram Gopal Varma's Prema Katha. They both share a good rapport. RGV, who learned about Sumanth's marriage, has advised the actor not to get married. Check out RGV's tweets:

On the professional front, Sumanth is busy with the shooting of his upcoming project Anaganaga Oka Rowdy', an action drama, which is set for theatrical release.

Oka saari ayyaka kooda neekinkaa buddhi raaledha ⁦@iSumanth⁩ ? Nee kharma , aa pavitra kharma🙏 Anubhavinchandi 😒 pic.twitter.com/cfg2Zs5npg — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 28, 2021

Oka pelle noorella penta ayithe, rendo pellentayya Swami ⁦? ⁩ Naa maata vini maneyyi ..Pavitra gaaru, mee jeevithaalani paadu chesukokandi..Thappu meedhi ⁦@iSumanth⁩ dhi kaadhu ..Thappu aa dhaurbhagyapu vyavasthadi pic.twitter.com/DUJKRQuiC6 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 28, 2021

