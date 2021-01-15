Review: Vakeel Saab Teaser Glorifies Pawan Kalyan, Women Out Of Focus?

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab teaser was released as Sankranthi gift to fans of the Tollywood Power Star. The teaser video is all about the glorification of the lead actor. The teaser begins with the black coat worn by lawyers and then enters Pawan Kalyan. Then it's all about the actor mouthing some punch dialogues and beating up goons in a public toilet and on the metro rail. So, what's wrong with Vakeel Saab teaser, you ask? Well, we all expected Vakeel Saab to be a a faithful remake of the Hindi hit Pink and Tamil movie Nerkonda Paarvai starring Thala Ajith. The movie's central focus are three women around whom the story revolves.

Obviously, this being the teaser of the movie, one would expect the presence of women on whom the plot is based. Have a look at the Vakeel Saab teaser..

Dil Raju has joined hands with Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor to produce Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab. The movie teaser did create a record though with 7 million views so far, thanks to PK's fan following. There's no doubt the Vakeel Saab teaser is a treat to the eyes of Pawan fans. However, we guess the makers missed the plot totally and instead chose to make it all about PK.

Vakeel Saab stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla in key roles besides Pawan Kalyan playing the lawyer. The movie is directed by Sriram Venu.