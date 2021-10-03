Republic Second Day Collections: Sai Dharam Tej Movie Steady at Box office

It seems that Sai Dharma Tej's Republic movie is hiking its collection each day. Though the film did not do high promotion, it is receiving a positive response from movie lovers and critics alike. Movie buffs can't stop talking about the film. It is evident that movie buffs have thoroughly enjoyed the film as they have given it a thumbs up. Sai Dharma Tej fans are raving about the actor on social media. His performance in Republic is top class and holds a mass appeal, say fans. The first day worldwide collection of the movie is around Rs 3.75 cr. The second day worldwide collection is Rs 2.50 cr.

Day 1 - 3.75 Cr

Day 2 - 2.50 Cr

Total - 6.25 Cr

Ind Gross - 5.00 Cr

Overseas - 0.75 Cr

Total - 5.75 Cr

Republic is a political drama in which Sai Dharam Teja and Aishwarya Rajesh play major roles. The movie is directed by Deva Katta. Republic movie OTT rights have been bagged by Zee5 Telugu OTT. The movie is expected to be released in the third week of November on the OTT platform.