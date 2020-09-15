Renu Desai debuted as an actress in Telugu Cinema 20 years ago and then he fell in love with Pawan Kalyan. She gave up on her acting career post marriage with the actor. After their divorce, she has decided to become a director.

She made two films in Marathi, her mother tongue. One she produced and the other one she dircted. Both did not become huge box office successes. Now, she decided to produce and direct films in Telugu.

She has decided to make a film on farmer issues in the Telugu states. And as her next film, she will make a film on the issues faced by handloom weavers. She wanted to start the shoot of her film during early Summer but due to pandemic, she postponed her ideas.

Now, she re-started the project. She met famous Telangana singer, Goreti Venkanna for a song. She will start shooting of the film, once the pandemic is over, say sources.