Renu Desai Dubs Telugu Website Stupid Over False Report

Tollywood heroine Renu Desai is one of the stars who never steps back to raise her voice against a few issues. She reacts to the comments and gives a befitting reply to those who commented. Today, the actress took to her Instagram and lashed out at people who published false news about her on a website. She requested the people to stop following and believing in the stupid websites and Twitter handles. She asked everyone to believe only the verified accounts of celebrities and don't believe in this unverfied stupidity.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Guys it’s a sincere request I have that please stop following and believing in these stupid web sites and Twitter handles. These stupid people only survive on lies and false news. Only believe in verified accounts of celebrities. DON’T believe in this unverified stupidity. This is not just about me but all film people related news and information! We all have our verified accounts to share information with you directly! These stupid people only want to gather followers by peddling lies about celebrities and not do some sincere work like us. STOP following these accounts and giving them business." Here is the post from Renu Desai's Instagram handle.