Renu Desai is all set to make her comeback into films after a long gap of seventeen years. She bid adieu to movies in the early 2000s and is now planning to make re-entry into the world of cinema with web series. Reports claim that the title of the series is going to be ‘Aadhya’ and it grabbed all the attention. We all know that ‘Aadhya’ is the name of Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai's daughter.

It is all known knowledge that Renu Desai married Pawan Kalyan and both of them parted ways. Now, the Badri actress is living separately with her kids Akira and Aadhya.

Most of the people are eagerly waiting to know the concept of the series. It is learned that Renu Desai will be essaying the role of CEO in the upcoming web series. So far, there is no official confirmation about the title of the series. Sources say that it is going to be directed by Krishna Mamidala and will be jointly produced by DS Rao and S Rajinikanth. More details are awaited.

Renu Desai last appeared in Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Johnny’ which was released in 2003. The film was written and directed by Pawan Kalyan and it tanked at the box office. But, Pawan and Renu Desai impressed the audience with their performance in the film. Watch this space for more updates.