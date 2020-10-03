Director SS Rajamouli has acclaimed fame across the globe with the Baahubali series. It has been more than five years since Baahubali – The Beginning was released but the talk and hype around it simply refuses to die down even now, especially among Prabhas fans. Rajamouli’s admirers are eagerly waiting with bated breath for his next project ‘RRR’.

Here is big news for you all. Rajamouli is all set to resume the shoot of ‘RRR’ from October 5. Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be back on the sets from Monday. According to the reports, Rajamouli might do a trial shoot for three to four days without lead actors. Post that, Jr NTR is the first actor to join the sets. Rajamouli will be canning the parts related to Jr NTR. The ace director will shoot crucial portions of NTR in this schedule and is planning to release the introduction video byte of NTR on the occasion of Komaram Bheem’s birthday. Jr NTR will be essaying the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. As you all might be aware, Rajamouli is facing a lot of pressure from his fans to release NTR's first look poster from the film.

The film is based on two legendary tribal freedom fighters Alluri Seethama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has a stellar cast with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. The film is being produced by DVV Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainments and it is being made on a budget of Rs 400 Crores. Like in any Rajamouli films, the music will be composed by MM Keeravani.