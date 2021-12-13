Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Thomas, Suresh Productions, Guru Films and Kross Pictures Saakini Daakini First Look Out

Suresh Productions, Guru Films and Kross Pictures have collaborated for the second time for the official remake of South Korean action-comedy film Midnight Runners, after delivering a superhit ‘Oh Baby!’. D. Suresh Babu, Sunitha Tati and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim are the producers. Helmed by the very talented director Sudheer Varma, the film stars Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas in lead roles.

The makers released title poster of the movie, on actress Nivetha Thomas’ birthday. Today, on the occasion of actress Regina's birthday, they have unveiled first look poster. Both, Regina and Nivetha appear in military uniform and they are seen getting punishment from what it seems to be higher officials. The poster looks quite interesting. Both the heroines performed some deadly stunts for the movie.

Like Oh! Baby’s original version Miss Granny which had universal appeal, the story of Midnight Runners also has global appeal and can similarly enthuse Telugu audiences.

The shoot of Saakini Daakini was completed and post-production works are currently underway.

Richard Prasad cranks the camera, while Mikey McCleary scores music.

Cast: Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Thoma