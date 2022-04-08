Reddy Garintlo Rowdyism Review

Director M Ramesh Reddy and Gopi's Garintlo Rowdyism has been released in theatres. The film features Raman, Pavani, Vinod Kumar, and Racha Ravi, Priyanka Rouri in the lead roles. Here's the review for you:

Plot: Pratap Reddy (Vinod Kumar) doesn't like inter-caste or love marriages. He will kill the people who do love marriage. He doesn't encourage them at all. Siva (Raman) always roams around the girls flirting with them. Siva falls in love with his classmate (Sandhya). She is the daughter of Pratap Reddy. Will Pratap Reddy, who is against love or inter-caste marriage, agree to Sandhya and Siva's marriage? Will Sandhya love Siva? How Siva changes the mindset of Pratap Reddy forms the story.

Performance: Raman makes an impressive debut with his acting chops. No doubt, Raman would get huge offers after Reddy Garintlo Rowdyism. Pavani, Vinod Kumar, Racha Ravi, and the other supporting cast did justice to their roles in the film.

Plus Points:

Raman's performance

Background music

Story

Minus Points:

Slow Narration

Verdict: Director M Ramesh and Gopi has chosen the right script for his debut movie. Reddy Garintlo Rowdyism tells the story of how caste or religion does not appear when we need it, and that the caste difference was created by humans. It is a socially-oriented movie. Give it a try this weekend.