RED Twitter Review and Ratings: Ram's latest is Hit or Flop; Find it Out in Fans Tweets
Ram Pothineni starrer Telugu film, RED has finally hit the screens and as expected the film is getting a good response from the audiences. Due to the buzz of the film, people went to theatres to watch the first day, first show. But after watching the film, audiences gave mix reviews to RED. Interestingly, after watching RED, people have been expressing their reviews on Twitter.
Check out the tweets:
Hearing +ve reports from USA premiers #RED #RedMovie
— αωααяα (@imVkohl1) January 14, 2021
BLOCKBUSTER signs for #RedTheFilLM #RedMovie @ramsayz 🤙🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻
— ismart krack (@IsmartKrack) January 13, 2021
#RedMovie
1st Half Avg
2 Songs 👌
— koti ! 🎬 (@koti7711) January 14, 2021
Done with first half ...!!! #RedMovie @ramsayz pic.twitter.com/hp5QoyTj2V
— karthikpremnag (@karthikvinny1) January 14, 2021
#RedMovie 1st Half Avg
— NandamuriF C/o Eluru (@SomeshNtrFan) January 14, 2021
#RedTheFilLM First Half Report : “Below AVERAGE”
Positives:
👉#RAmPOthineni
👉Pre-Interval & Interval
Negatives:
👉Love Track
👉Comedy Portions
👉Lagged Screenplay#Malvikasharma #AmrithaAiyer #NivethaPethuraj #RED #Redthemovie #REDReview
— naa lokame veru (@Tollywood_001) January 14, 2021
Avg to Hit response from usa#RedTheFilLM
— M I N N A (@Minna0999) January 14, 2021
Dinchak song tho status lu nimpesaru antha baaga reach ayindhi mass audience ki #RedFromTomorrow #RedTheFilLM
— RED - Day 🚨 (@MVNTarakian07) January 13, 2021