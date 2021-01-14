Red Telugu Movie First Day Collection: Ram Pothineni Movie Off To Fantastic Start

Ram Pothineni starrer Telugu film, RED has finally hit the screens and as expected the film is getting a good response from the audiences. Due to the buzz of the film, people went to theatres to watch the first day, first show. But after watching the film, audiences gave mix reviews to RED. Talking about latest collections, the film has managed to collect Rs 1.5 cr on opening day at the box office.

The film is directed by Kishore Tirumala and bankrolled by Krishna Chaitanya and Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under Sri Sravanthi Movies. RED is the remake of Tamil film, Thadam directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ram Pothineni back on screen. The film trailer and teaser were loved by one and all. Expectations are riding high on this film.