Red Movie Second Day Collection: Ram Pothineni Blockbusters Smashes Box Office

Ram and Nivetha Pethuraj starrer RED has taken the worldwide box office by a storm. The film opened to the fantastic response by earnings Rs 6.7 cr on its opening day at the box office. For those who joined late to the story, Ram's RED is an official remake of Tamil film Thadam. It is directed by Kishore Tirumala who previously helmed projects like Nenu Sailaja and Vunnadhi Okate. The film has created quite a buzz at the box office. The movie has earned above Rs 6.7 crore at the box office after the successful run of two days.

Here is the region-wise breakdown of Red's day 1 collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Nizam - Rs 2.19 crores

Ceeded - Rs 1.17 crores

Nellore - Rs 36 lakhs

Guntur - Rs 46.5 lakhs(18L hires)

Krishna - Rs 35.3 lakhs

West - Rs 95.7 lakhs(60L hires)

East - Rs 63.85 lakhs(21L hires)

Uttharandhra - Rs 53 lakhs(8L hires)

Red is directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore. It’s the first Telugu film released in theatre amid the COVID-19 pandemic.