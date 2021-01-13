Tollywood always has something special for the audience during the festive season. But, now things have been changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. After a very long gap, films are getting released in theatres. Ram Pothineni's RED film is going to hit the theatres on January 14th on the occasion of Sankranti. Kishore Tirumala is the director of the film and financed by Krishna Chaitanya and Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under Sri Sravanthi Movies. RED is the remake of Tamil film, Thadam directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

For the first time, Ram will be seen in a dual role. The story of the film is going to be around two men who lookalike- Siddharth and Aditya. In the film, Siddharth will be seen as a civil enginner whereas Aditya will be seen as a thief. The action thriller is surely going to win the hearts of the folks and would emerge out as the highest grossers at the box office.

A part from releasing in Telugu, the movie is going to be dubbed in seven languages - Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and Bhojpuri. Mani Sharma composed the music for the film. Nivetha Pethuraj and Malvika Sharma will be seen as Yamini and Deepika in the movie respectively. Amrita Iyer is playing the role as Anandi. Vennela Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali, Sonia Agarwal, Pavitra Lokesh will be seen in the prominent roles in the flick.

Here are some of the super hit films of Ram

Ready:

A romantic comedy movie directed by Srinu Vaitla and bankrolled by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under the Sri Sravanthi Movies banner. Ram and Genelia acted in the lead roles in the movie. Tanikella Bharani, Sunil, Chandra Mohan, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Brahmanandam and Jaya Prakash Reddy acted in the prominent roles in the flick. The film turned out as the superhit. It received three Nandi Awards, including the Best Popular Feature Film. Ram's Ready was later remade in Kannada as Raam (2009), Tamil as Uthama Puthiran (2010) and in Hindi under the same name in 2011.

Nenu Sailaja:

A romantic comedy directed by Kishore Tirumala and bankrolled by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore. Ram and Keerthy Suresh acted in the lead roles in the film. Sathyaraj, Prince Cecil, Praddep Rawaj, Rohini, Dhanya Balakrishna acted in the key roles in Nenu Sailaja.

Pandaga Chesko:

Gopichand Malineni directed the film and it features Ram, Rakul Preet Singh and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles. Paruchuri Kireeti produced the movie under United Movies banner. SS Thaman composed music for the flick. It received a positive response and was a commercial success.

iSmart Shankar:

A science fiction action thriller directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly financed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. Mani Sharma composed music for the flick. The story of the movie is loosely based on the plot of American flick Criminal and British movie iBoy. Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Agerwal acted as the female leads in the movie. iSmart Shankar was a commercial success and it ran for more than 100 days at the box office.

Not only these films, there are many other movies in Ram's career which turned out as blockbusters. Let us hope 'RED' also turns out as superhit at the box office.