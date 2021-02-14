Vaishnav Tej's Uppena Gets Highest Shares In AP, Telangana
Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty's Uppena is scoring good reviews and the film turned out as a hit at the box office. The movie has got good collection on the first day of its release itself. Here is the collection report.
Nizam: Rs 2.95 crore
Ceded: Rs 1.35 crore
Uttharandhra: Rs 1.45 crore
East Godavari: Rs 99 lak
West Godavari: Rs 81 lakh
Guntur: Rs 65 lakh
Nellore: Rs 62 lakh
Krishna: Rs 35 lakh
Total AP/TS Box office collections: Rs 9.17 crores share
Buchi Babu Sana scored good marks as a director. The film was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings.
The film has got highes shares in AP and Telangana on second day.
