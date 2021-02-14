Vaishnav Tej's Uppena Gets Highest Shares In AP, Telangana

Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty's Uppena is scoring good reviews and the film turned out as a hit at the box office. The movie has got good collection on the first day of its release itself. Here is the collection report.

Nizam: Rs 2.95 crore

Ceded: Rs 1.35 crore

Uttharandhra: Rs 1.45 crore

East Godavari: Rs 99 lak

West Godavari: Rs 81 lakh

Guntur: Rs 65 lakh

Nellore: Rs 62 lakh

Krishna: Rs 35 lakh

Total AP/TS Box office collections: Rs 9.17 crores share

Buchi Babu Sana scored good marks as a director. The film was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings.

The film has got highes shares in AP and Telangana on second day.