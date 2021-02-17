Real Reason Why Vijay Sethupathi Walked Out Of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Looks like Vijay Sethupathi could be going great guns in professional wise. He started 2021 with Master and it became a blockbuster hit at the box office. Now, he is basking in the success of Uppena. Vijay Sethupathi is the biggest asset to both films. He has become one of the most sought after actors in the entertainment industry.

Vijay Sethupathi has been roped to play a key role in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. But, he walked out of the project. Speculations were rife that the actor was asked to leave to the project when he refused to lose his weight. Vijay has now cleared the air on his exit from the Aamir Khan starrer. Vijay recalled the time when Aamir had flew down to Tamil Nadu, narrated the script to him and stayed overnight. "Aamir sir personally offered me the role. He then flew down to Tamil Nadu where I was shooting to narrate the script to me. For some reason the director Advait Chandan couldn’t come. Aamir sir came alone, narrated the script and stayed overnight in that town and left the next morning. Such a big superstar and no airs. And he is a marvelous storyteller. The way he narrated the story was mesmerising. I immediately said yes.”

When Vijay was asked about the reason to quit Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir said, "Then COVID happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate Lal Singh Chadha in my schedule."

He further added, "When I went to Mumbai, Aamir sir invited me to his house. He was the perfect host, not just once but twice. I can never forget his kindness and his knowledge in cinema. It would be an honour and a pleasure to work with him sometime in the near future."