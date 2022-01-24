Real Reason Why Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo Hindi Release Was Stopped

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo turned out to be a major hit in the year 2020. The film was recently dubbed into Hindi and was to release on January 26 to cash in Republic day Holiday.

However, now we hear that the release has been put off following a meeting between Allu Aravind and Hindi distributors. So why did they actually stop the screening of the movie?

For the unversed, a Hindi remake of the movie is on cards. Yes, titled Shehzada, the official Hindi remake of ala Vaikunthapuramloo will be directed by Rohit Dhawan.

The buzz is that the distributors decided to stall the release of the Hindi dubbed version to protect Shehzada in which Karthik Aaryan reprises the role played by Allu Arjun in the Telugu original, Ala Vaikunthapuramloo.

It is said that Allu Aravind, who had sold the Hindi rights of the movie, intervened and did his best to save the box office prospects of Shehzada. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be seen as the female lead in the film.

