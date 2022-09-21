Real Reason For Pushpa 2 Delay!

Stylish star Allu Arjun's forthcoming film Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. People are eagerly waiting to know when the film would go on floors.

Pushpa 2 was launched in Hyderabad on August 21, 2022. However, Bunny's Pushpa 2 is yet to go on floors. We have learnt from our sources that Sukumar is in a dilemma about the locations.

The makers are still in doubt over shooting in the forest areas. The first part of the film was shot in Maredumilli forests due to Coronavirus.

Now, Sukumar is unable to lock one particular location for Pushpa 2. It's a known fact that Bunny's Pushpa The Rise was a big hit in Telugu and Hindi. Like Bunny and Sukumar, audience is also expecting something different from Pushpa 2.

Sukumar doesn't want the movie buffs to get disappointed. Sukumar is taking extra care in everything to make sure Pushpa 2 is a bigger hit. Let's wait and see when Allu Arjun will begin the shoot for Pushpa 2 soon.

Pushpa 2 is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Pushpa 2 might release next year during Summer.

