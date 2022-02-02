Raviteja Joins Ravanasura Shoot

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Creative director Sudheer Varma’s unique action thriller Ravanasura started rolling recently. Night sequences were canned with Sushanth and other actors taking part in the film. Today, Ravi Teja has joined the shoot of the movie and he says he’s excited.

“First day!! #RAVANASURA... Supperr excited ,” posted the actor on his social media account, besides sharing a selfie picture. Ravi Teja looks contented in the picture where we can see actress Faria Abdullah, director Sudheer Varma, producer Abhishek Nama, writer Srikanth Vissa and cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan.

Ravanasura is being mounted on a massive scale by Abhishek Nama under Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks. Ravi Teja plays a lawyer, while Sushanth will be seen a crucial role as Ram in the film.

Ravanasura will star a total of five heroines- Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Poojitha Ponnada. All the heroines will have equal importance in the movie.

Srikanth Vissa who’s associated with few exciting projects as a writer has penned a powerful and a first of its kind story for the movie. Sudheer Varma will be presenting Ravi Teja in a never seen before role in the movie.

Some prominent actors and noted craftsmen are part of the project. Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems together provide music for the film, while Vijay Kartik Kannan handles the cinematography and Srikanth is the editor.