Ravi Teja's Ravanasura Release Date Out!

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Creative director Sudheer Varma joined forces for the first time for a unique action thriller Ravanasura. The film is being made grandly under Abhishek Nama’s Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks. Sushanth is playing a vital role. Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Poojitha Ponnada are the leading ladies.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the film’s release date is announced officially. Ravanasura will be releasing in cinemas in a grand manner in the summer on April 7, 2023. The poster which is designed as a caricature presents Ravi Teja in an intense getup. He is seen smoking a cigarette here.

Sudheer Varma is presenting Ravi Teja in a never seen before role. He is essaying the role of a lawyer in the movie to be high on action. It will be interesting to see Ravi Teja and Sushanth together on screen.

It’s a first-of-its-kind story penned by Srikanth Vissa, wherein Sudheer Varma with his mark taking is making the movie as a stylish action thriller with some unexpected twists and turns in the narrative.

Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems together provide music for the film, while Vijay Kartik Kannan handles the cinematography and Srikanth is the editor.