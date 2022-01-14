Ravi Teja's Ravanasura Release Date Out

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Creative director Sudheer Varma’s unique action thriller Ravanasura will be mounted on a massive scale by Abhishek Nama under Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks.

The film has been launched grandly today with megastar Chiranjeevi attending it as a chief guest. For the muhurtham shot, Chiranjeevi sounded the clapboard, while Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav switched on the camera. K Raghavendra Rao handed over the film’s script to makers. Bobby and Gopichand Malineni together have directed the first shot.

The makers have also announced release date of the movie. Ravanasura will release on September 30th, 2022. Ravi Teja appears in a court uniform in the poster where he is seen smoking a cigar with scars on his face, hand and blood marks on white shirt. He looks fierce here.

Sushanth will be playing a crucial role as Ram in the film and his intense first look poster amazed one and all. Earlier, Ravi Teja’s first look poster too got tremendous response.

Ravanasura will star a total of five heroines- Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Poojitha Ponnada. All the heroines will have equal importance in the movie.

Srikanth Vissa who’s associated with few exciting projects as a writer has penned a powerful and a first of its kind story for the movie. Known for his stylish and exceptional taking expertise, Sudheer Varma will be presenting Ravi Teja in a never seen before role in the movie.

Some prominent actors and noted craftsmen will be part of the project. Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems together provide music for the film, while Vijay Kartik Kannan handles the cinematography and Srikanth is the editor.

Regular shoot of Ravanasura will begin from this month.