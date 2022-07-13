Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty Theatrical Trailer On July 16th

The most awaited mass action thriller Ramarao On Duty starring mass maharaja Ravi Teja under the direction of debutant Sarath Mandava is all set for a grand release worldwide on 29th of this month. Sudhakar Cherukuri is making the movie grandly under SLV Cinemas and RT Teamworks.

The team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie vigorously and make it biggest blockbuster in Ravi Teja’s career. The promotional material of the movie too is receiving superb response from audience of all sections.

Here comes big update from the makers. Theatrical trailer of the movie will be out on 16th of this month, means in another four days. Ravi Teja in this announcement poster is seen enjoying his black tea. While the teaser showed the action side of the movie, the trailer will disclose the other aspects.

Based on real incidents, the film’s story is set in the backdrop of 1995. Post-production works are underway for the movie that stars Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan as the heroines.

Cinematography for the movie is by Sathyan Sooryan ISC, while Sam CS rendered soundtracks. Praveen KL is the editor.