Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty Second Single Release Date Out

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s unique action thriller Ramarao On Duty directed by debutant Sarath Mandava and produced grandly by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks is getting ready for release. Meanwhile, the makers are promoting the movie aggressively. The musical journey also started on chartbuster note with the first single Bulbul Tarang getting superb response.

Sam CS scored a melodious number and Ravi Teja, Rajisha Vijayan’s appealing dance moves added more beauty to the song. Today, the makers released a special poster wishing everyone on Eid. What better can they get than this, for the occasion? Ravi Teja walks in front of a mosque towards his ambassador car. Looks cool and charismatic, Ravi Teja sports shades. “Eid Mubarak,” reads the poster.

The film’s second single called Sotta Buggallo will be released on May 7th. This is going to be a foot-tapping number.

Based on real incidents, Divyasha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan played the heroines, while Venu Thottempudi in his comeback will be seen in a vital role in the movie.

Cinematography of the movie is by Sathyan Sooryan ISC, while Praveen KL is the editor.

Ramarao On Duty is slated for grand release worldwide in theatres on June 17th.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani and more.