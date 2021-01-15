Ravi Teja's Overtakes Vijay's Master: Deets Inside

Ravi Teja starrer KRACK is setting a new record each day in every part of the world. The film is receiving immense response all over the globe. The action-thriller is not only ruling the box office in India but it is also performing well in foreign countries too.

The three top Sankranthi release of 2021 are- Ravi Teja's Krack, Vijay's Master and Ram's RED. Any wild guesses, which film has emerged as the winner of Sankranthi. It is none other than our beloved actor Ravi Teja's Krack is the ultimate winner in Pongal race and it is doing unstoppable business at the box office.

If sources are to be believed, Ravi Teja's KRACK is likely to get more screens in TS and AP due to positive word of mouth and content of the film is making the audience glued to their seats. It is being said that Vijay's Master seems to be pulling out from theatres as their making way to KRACK to fetch some bucks as well as to cash in on Pongal holidays.

Ravi Teja has beaten Vijay's Master opening day collections in Telugu states. Now, KRACK is getting fully replaced in most of the screens also become plus point for Ravi Teja.

The film earned glowing reviews from critics and audience alike. The positive word of mouth is helping the movie to create records and turning out to be a profitable venture for the filmmakers. Yesterday, Ravi Teja and the film unit have thanked the audience for supporting and encouraging their film in success meet. All members of KRACK team including Director Gopichand Malineni attended the success meet held at Vizag.