Ravi Teja's New Film Title and First Look Poster Is out

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s 68th film directed by Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks gets a powerful title. Ramarao On Duty is the title of the film and first look of which is also revealed today.

Though Ramarao On Duty is directed by a debutant, every announcement regarding the same is increasing curiosity. Earlier, the makers had unveiled two posters where Ravi Teja’s face wasn’t visible. Still, they created great impact.

Coming to first look poster, slipped into a half sleeve shirt and formal pants, Ravi Teja looks super stylish with his trendy goggles. Ravi Teja’s attitude is something else and the poster suggests he plays an honest and aggressive government officer.

The poster also features a swearing in letter of Ravi Teja aka B Ramarao and a government vehicle allotted to him can be seen in the background. The title poster is also designed strikingly.

The pre-look poster hinted that Ravi Teja plays a two shaded role and he looks handsome here in one of the two getups.

Interesting aspect is Ramarao On Duty a unique thriller with story inspired from true incidents.

The film is in initial stages of production. The shoot is currently happening in Hyderabad and the team is filming important scenes involving Ravi Teja and Divyansha Koushik who plays one of the heroines.

Ramarao On Duty will star some surprising cast and top-notch craftsmen are associated with it.

Music for the flick is by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera. Praveen KL is the editor.

