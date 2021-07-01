Ravi Teja Begins Shooting For Sarath Mandava Film

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s 68th film directed by Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks goes on floors from today. The shoot has begun in Hyderabad where the team is canning important sequences on Ravi Teja and other prominent cast.

The announcement poster looks captivating as Ravi Teja can be seen sitting on a chair and the board shows it’s an executive magistrate office. The fire indicates intensity of Ravi Teja’s character.

The poster also sees an old letter of someone’s swearing in as a government official. On the desk, we can observe a typewriter, files etc. It also consists many other elements which obviously have strong connection with the film’s story.

Billed to be a unique thriller with story inspired from true incidents, Ravi Teja plays a never-seen-before role in the movie and going by the poster he sports entirely a different look.

Divyansha Koushik of Majili fame is the leading lady opposite Ravi Teja in the film that has popular names in cast and technical crew associated with it.

Music for the yet to be titled flick is by Sam CS, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC cranks the camera. Praveen KL is the editor.