Ravi Teja's KRACK Will Be On Aha Soon

Actor Ravi Teja scored a massive success with his latest release 'KRACK'. The film is breaking all records and doing fantastic business at the box office. Looks like the film will be hitting the digital platform soon. Ravi Teja's KRACK digital rights have been sold to Aha for a record price. The film was scheduled to premiers on Aha in last week of this month but producers requested Allu Aravind to push the release date to February.

As you all might be aware, the film is roaring at the box office. KRACK producer and Allu Aravind share a good rapport between each other, the streaming date has been pushed by a week. Allu Aravind is a man with a gold heart and he understood producer concern and he has pushed the date to next week.It is worth mentioning here that Ravi Teja's KRACK is all set to premiers on Aha from February 5th.

KRACK is directed by Gopichand Malineni and this is the third biggest hit in their combination after Don Seenu and Balupu. Keep watching this space for more updates.