Ravi Teja's Krack USA Premiers, Morning Shows Cancelled: Check Out Fans Reactions

Jan 09, 2021, 09:29 IST
One cannot deny the fact Ravi Teja is one of the bankable star in India. He enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the country. Ravi Teja starrer Krack much-awaited film is set for release today in theatres. The film has been facing a lot of hurdles. The makers of the movie haven't created enough buzz amongst the audience. Yesterday, Ravi Teja fans and Netizens were angry on filmmakers as they weren't opened lines for advance booking tickets for the film. 

On the other hand, some of them have managed to reserve their tickets to catch glimpse of Ravi Teja in Krack on the first day. Sadly, All morning shows and premiers of Krack have been cancelled across Telugu states. All the show have been cancelled due to financial issues. Industry source tell us that everything has been sorted out with the producer and the shows will start from noon.

 Here are a few reactions. Take a look:

