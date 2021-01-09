Ravi Teja's Krack USA Premiers, Morning Shows Cancelled: Check Out Fans Reactions

One cannot deny the fact Ravi Teja is one of the bankable star in India. He enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the country. Ravi Teja starrer Krack much-awaited film is set for release today in theatres. The film has been facing a lot of hurdles. The makers of the movie haven't created enough buzz amongst the audience. Yesterday, Ravi Teja fans and Netizens were angry on filmmakers as they weren't opened lines for advance booking tickets for the film.

On the other hand, some of them have managed to reserve their tickets to catch glimpse of Ravi Teja in Krack on the first day. Sadly, All morning shows and premiers of Krack have been cancelled across Telugu states. All the show have been cancelled due to financial issues. Industry source tell us that everything has been sorted out with the producer and the shows will start from noon.

Here are a few reactions. Take a look:

8.45 am ki shows tickets vadaladam enduku ra mari @TagoreMadhu

Ma excitement motham cheda ******* 🤬🤬#Krack #SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/P3qXvjkWDK — MR. NAGS FAN ✌🏿(peas) (@Ni_dOOkudu) January 9, 2021

#Krack Morning Show's have been cancelled due to financial problems. — i@m$@m (@samuelkumar123) January 9, 2021

#Krack due to financial problem for producer movie premieres were stoped.. Juz any one can believe 🤫 and mrng shows and noon shows were cancelled in telugu states — Mani (@Mani08410715) January 9, 2021

em production ra munde chuskovaali ga 🚶 Chala mandi fdfs shows cancle !! 🤧#Krack — it's Pardhu (@Pardhu_Fan) January 9, 2021

Morning shows may not be on Screening due to some Legal & Financial issues #Krack

Shows will be start asusal

whenever it clear👍#KrackFromToday 💥 pic.twitter.com/cmSh7YHApl — Alluri Suresh Varma (@sureshvarmaz) January 9, 2021

Openings ki hugeee bokka 🙏🙏🏃 Worst from noted producer #Krack — LogOut (@nani_ymc) January 9, 2021

Kompadisi movie cancel ankandi Ra babu 2 days wait chesi Mari tickets tisukuna 🚶#krack — ★⚡彡 ˢᵀʸᴸᴵˢᴴˢᵀᴬᴿ ᴬᴮᴴᴵᴹᴬᴺᴵ 彡⚡★ (@bunnyannacult0) January 9, 2021

#Krack first shows cancel ayyay anta nijamaaa 🤔 ... — MENTAL MASS 😈 (@PraveeN_9_99) January 9, 2021